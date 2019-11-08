Centcom to hold 8th Heroes Run for soldiers’ orphaned children

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Command (Centcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines has officially launched its “8th Heroes Run” that aims to bring the AFP closer to the public and at the same time raise funds for the education of the orphaned children of soldiers.

Major Christian Uy, in-charge of the project, told reporters on Friday, November 8, that registration is now open to those who want to participate in the 8th Heroes Run 2019, a three-day activity on November 22-24, 2019 that will take place inside Camp Lapu-Lapu, the Centcom headquarters in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The activity aims to expose the public to what the soldiers undergo when they are on training by letting them experience some of the exercises that they do, which will be integrated into the set of activities within the three-day event.

“We’d like to do this for the participants to better know the AFP,” said Uy.

This project, according to Uy, is an annual activity of the AFP that aims to raise fund for the orphaned children of soldiers, especially those who were killed in action.

The proceeds of this event will go directly to the Hero Foundation Incorporated, an organization that supports the scholarship of children under the AFP’s educational benefit system.

Uy said they also hoped to raise awareness about the sacrifices of the soldiers through this event.

The registration fee ranges from P500 for the 3.2-km run and P600 for the 3.2-km run with obstacle course.

The registration fee for the squad challenge, where a group of at least nine members will take on the 3.2-km run with obstacle course and endurance firing with three rounds of M16 rifle firing for each participants, will be at P6,000.

The other activities that will take place on the last day will include expo and exhibit, where products of the different stakeholders of the event will be displayed; and the AFP static display and exhibit, where photos of the command’s activities and awards of the AFP will be displayed./elb