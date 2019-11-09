Baby’s favorite lullaby? Mommy singing to an OPM song

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How do you bond with your baby?

For 19-year-old Louanne Jane Erediano, quality time with her two-month-old Lourenzo Jan Kayden is spent with soulful rendition of Filipino songs.

In her Facebook account, Erediano shared an October 28 video as an example of their bonding time.

The young mom can be seen and heard singing her own rendition of Moira De La Torre’s Ikaw at Ako.

Erediano shares Lourenzo always smiles when she sings to him, a proof that he loves what he hears.

“I always do this to him. I always sing to him, and it was just then that I decided to take a video and share it online,” says Erediano.

She noticed that Ikaw at Ako is her baby’s favorite song. It is also the favorite tune of her husband, Jason Marvin.

The video which was uploaded on October 28, has 392,000 views, 14,000 reactions and 11, 000 shares at 9:20 a.m on November 9, Saturday..

Watch the video here:

For Erediano, the value of the video is not just limited to being a viral material.

To her, it is a mother’s lullaby to her son.

This is why she intends to keep a copy of the video for sake-keeping which he can eventually show to Lourenzo when he grows up.

Truly a mother’s love is expressed in so many ways.

Thank you, Louanne, for sharing your voice to the world. / celr