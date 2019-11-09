Rain or Shine survives San Miguel rally to stun Beermen in Cebu

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—Rain or Shine survived a late-game rally to escape with a 91-85 win over San Miguel Beer in a PBA Governors’ Cup game Saturday night, November 9, 2019, at the Hoops Dome here.

The Elasto Painters les by as many as 22, 65-43, in the second half but saw that lead cut to two, 87-85, in the closing minutes of the game.

But the Beermen couldn’t complete their comeback, failing to convert on their final plays.

The Elasto Painters, on the other hand, went steady from the stripe and held on for the win, their third in ten games.

San Miguel dropped to 6-4 (win-loss).