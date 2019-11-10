UV, SHS-AdC advance to Visayas regional finals of 34th SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) advanced to the Visayas regional finals of the 34th SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament after their won their respective games on Saturday, November 9, 2019, held at the Pototan Astrodome in Pototan, Iloilo City.

UV, the defending SBP division, is making another trip to the finals after going 2-0 in the single round robin and topping the team standings.

UV first demolished Colegio de la Purisima Concepcion of Roxas, 42-32, before trouncing Hua Siong College of Iloilo, 53-22.

The “small but terrible” UV team will vie to retain the Visayas SBP title against St. John’s Institute of Bacolod, who tied UV at the top of the standings.

St. John clinched its finals ticket by edging Purisima, 57-56, and outsmarting Hua Siong College of Iloilo, 50-47.

In the Passerelle division, the SHS-AdC will be facing Roxas champion HERCOR College for the title.

The Magis Eagles managed to squeak past St. Robert’s International Academy of Iloilo, 59-55, then eliminated University of St. La Salle of Bacolod, 66-53.

HERCOR College, for its part, advanced to the finals for the first time after thrashing St. Robert’s International Academy of Iloilo, 68-57, then routing University of St. La Salle of Bacolod, 62-46.

Pototan Mayor Adi Lazaro and Provincial Board member Matt Palabrica attended the opening ceremony and each delivered their inspirational messages.

Winners in the regional finals will qualify for the national finals that will be held in Roxas City on November 23-24. / dcb