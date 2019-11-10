PRO-7 drug haul in three weeks: P97.3 million

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In just three weeks, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has confiscated a total of P97.3 million worth of illegal drugs from the buy-bust operations conducted from October 17 until the first week of this month.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of PRO-7, announced on Sunday, November 10, 2019, that from October 17 to November 8, there were a total of 496 police operations conducted, which resulted to the arrest of 750 drug personalities.

Shabu (crystal meth) was the most seized illegal drugs, reaching 10,200 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P69.7 million.

Dried marijuana plants came second, with 229,900 grams seized or uprooted and valued at P27.5 million.

Among the areas under the jurisdiction of PRO-7, Cebu City has the most number of confiscated illegal drugs amounting to P49.2 million.

The province of Negros Oriental came second with P12.4 million, with Siquijor coming in last with only 30 grams of marijuana seized, valued at P3,600. PRO-7 has yet to provide the figure for Bohol.

With this achievement, De Leon vowed that PRO-7 would continue its relentless campaign against illegal drugs and the arrest of drug personalities.

“I will not rest until all of them will be arrested,” said De Leon.

As the anti-drug campaign continuous, the Toledo City Police reported that it has collared an alleged big time drug personality, identified as Vincent Mangulare Teberos, in possession of at least 100 grams of shabu valued at P680,000.

Teberos, a 32-year-old farmer, was nabbed inside his home in Sitio Kurbada, Barangay Poog, Toledo City, Cebu, on Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, chief of the Toledo City police, Teberos was considered a high value target who was able to dispose big packs of drugs in the city, particularly in Barangay Don Andres Soriano.

She said Teberos was placed under surveillance for two weeks after his name was mentioned by drug suspects arrested in their previous operations.

Teberos is now detained in Toledo City police detention cell and will be facing drug possession charges.

Rafter added that they will be intensifying their follow-up operations and monitoring to locate other bigger drug suppliers in the city./elb