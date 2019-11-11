LPA near PAR to develop into storm, to affect eastern PH

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) at the boundary of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) which is expected to develop into a storm in the next day or two.

In its weather update Monday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was last spotted 1,210 kilometers east of southern Luzon.

It is expected to enter PAR in the next 12 to 24 hours and may develop into a storm within the next day or two and will affect the eastern part of the country.

Due to the trough of the LPA, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and Aurora.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in the affected areas.