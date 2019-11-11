A look back at the 2019 Cesafi All-Star games

Cebu City, Philippines–Missed the 2019 Cesafi All-Star event?

Don’t fret as CDN Digital gets you back into the action with these photos and videos from the activities held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The high school All-Star game ended with Team A winning over Team B, 102-83, via come-from-behind fashion.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s (USPF) Kyle Niño Ochavo emerged the Most Valuable Player (MPV) of the high school game as he finished with 18 points.

Here’s our interview with the MVP.

#CesafiLive: Cesafi high school All-Star MVP Kyle Niño Ochavo of USPF speaks about Team A’s win over Team B in the All-Star game. Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 9, 2019

The high school game was streamed live by CDN Digital via the hardworking student volunteers handling the Cesafi Live.

LIVE: Cesafi all-star high school basketball game at the Cebu Coliseum, November 10, 2019. #Cesafi2019 #CesafiLive #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 9, 2019

In the college division, Jancork Cabahug of the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) topscored for Team A with 23 points in a thrilling 102-100 win over Team B.

Team A won despite the 24-point performance of USPF foreign student-athlete Sameen Swint.

The game boiled down to the last seconds as Swint had a chance to win the game but missed a potential game-winning three as time expired.

Cabahug was named MVP and here’s what he had to say after the game:

#CesafiLIVE: The Cesafi All-Star college MVP Jancork Cabahug of The University of the Visayas talks about Team A’s victory on Sunday, November 10, 2019. #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Here’s the live stream of the college game:

LIVE: Cesafi college all-star game at the Cebu Coliseum, November 10, 2019. #Cesafi2019 #CesafiLive #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 10, 2019

In the side events, the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Juan Miguel Gastador reclaimed the dunk title over his foreign counterparts.

Gastador made it to the final round against Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma’s Lamine Thiam.

However, the prolific SWU-Phinma import missed on his attempts while Gastador made his dunks to come away with the crown, which he last held in 2o17.

Here is a slow-mo video of his final dunk:

WATCH: The championship round dunk of 2019 Cesafi Slam Dunk King Juan Miguel Gastador of the University of San Jose-Recoletos. | Doris Mondragon Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Gastador lost the crown in 2018 to high school dunk phenom Popoy Actub, formerly of the University of the Visayas but now in Manila playing for the San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

The three-point crown, meanwhile, went to University of Cebu’s Paul Galinato, who edged University of San Carlos’ Joshua Magic Marata in the thrilling final round.

Watch Galinato’s final round:

WATCH: The winning round of University of Cebu’s Paul Galinato in the 2019 Cesafi three-point shootout. | Doris Mondragon Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Here’s our interview with Galinato after the competition:

#CesafiLIVE: Interview with 2019 Cesafi three-point shootout champion Paul Galinato. Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Here are the rest of the photos from this year’s All-Star event: