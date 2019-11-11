Don’t miss out on Philippines’ Biggest Flower Sale

November 11,2019 - 10:41 AM

Christmas is already knocking on the doors! Want to share this spirit with something thoughtful or special without worrying about your budget?

Flowerstore.ph has got your back! Rated as the Philippines’ #1 Online Flower Store, you can send a beautiful bouquet or a thoughtful gift to your loved one from only P399 with free same-day delivery.

Who says a gift has to be expensive to be memorable? Catch Flowerstore.ph’ Biggest Flower & Gift Sale on November 11 and save up to 80% off on their best selling floral arrangements, gift baskets and special Christmas collection! Don’t miss the opportunity to show how much you appreciate your family, friends and colleagues—for much less!

You can enjoy a hassle-free payment through cash on delivery, credit card, bank deposit, bank transfer or PayPal. Flowerstore.ph has a wide delivery coverage including Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Davao City, Taytay, Cainta and selected areas in Antipolo.

Wondering what to buy? Check out some of their awesome best sellers and special Christmas collection that are on sale:

Make Me Blush
40% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P1,199 including free delivery

Amore Box
50% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P999 including free delivery

Michelle
60% off on November 11
From P2,499 to only P999 including free delivery

Pink Blush
50% off on November 11
From P1,699 to only P849 including free delivery

Pinky
50% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P999 including free delivery

Araucaria Christmas Tree
44% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P1,111 including free delivery

Pointsettia
25% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P1,499 including free delivery

From P1,999 to only P999 including free delivery

Silent Night Christmas Treats
50% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P999 including free delivery

Eternal Rose
55% off on November 11
From P3,999 to only P1,799 including free delivery

Lovely Reindeer Christmas Wreath
45% off on November 11
From P1,999 to only P1,099 including free delivery

 

If you want to check out more items from this special Christmas Collection, click here!

What are you waiting for? Make someone smile today with a special bouquet & gift!

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.