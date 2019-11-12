DOLE-7 orders firm to pay over P1-million in overtime pay, other benefits to 10 security guards

CEBU CITY—The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has ordered a general merchandise company to pay over P1 million to 10 security guards.

In an emailed press statement, DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said the amount each security guard received ranged from P10,000 to as high as P190,000, with the total amount paid reaching P1,040,621.32.

“The total amount paid by the respondent-establishment served as a collective payment for the workers’ overtime pay amounting to more than P990,000; night shift differential and service incentive leave at around P7,000 each; and Illegal deduction pay reaching P30,000,” said Director Siaton. She personally turned over the corresponding checks to the security guards last week.

To recall, the DOLE had conducted an inspection at the concerned establishment last year after receiving complaints from the affected workers.

“A series of mandatory conferences were conducted after inspection, thereby giving the respondent an opportunity to show proof of corrections of the violations noted by our labor inspector. For violations under the General Labor Standards, companies inspected must be able to correct noted deficiencies within 10 days upon receipt of the Notice of Inspection Results,” Siaton explained.

Violations under the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) must be rectified within the maximum period of 90 days.

In the case of the establishment where said security guards were rendering work to, there was neither settlement nor an appeal on the case made within the reglementary period given after the company received the Compliance Order from the DOLE, Siaton said.

This prompted the Department to issue a Notice of Finality and a Writ of Execution, she said

Under Department Order No. 183-2017 or the Revised Rules on the Administration and Enforcement of Labor Laws Pursuant to Article 128 of the Labor Code, the visitorial power of the Labor and Employment secretary or his/her duly authorized representatives could be implemented through routine inspection; complaint inspection; and occupational safety and health standards investigation (OSHI).

“We urge the public to help us monitor the establishments’ compliance to labor laws and standards. Anytime, they may report any violations to us by phone or through e-mail,” said Director Siaton.

The DOLE-7 could be reached at [email protected] and hotline numbers, (032)512-8133 and (0977)610-9202. /bmjo