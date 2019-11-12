Del Mar: John Gokongwei was a proud Cebuano

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A proud Cebuano.

This was how Rep. Raul Del Mar of Cebu City’s first district remembered businessman John Gokongwei Jr., who died Saturday night, November 9, 2019.

“He (Gokongwei Jr.) never forgot Cebu and always, proudly and lovingly, Mr. Gokongwei called himself a Cebuano. This Cebuano became the third richest man in the country, a titan in business and industry. His success was also Cebu’s success,” Del Mar said in a statement released on Monday, Nov. 11.

“The country has lost an immensely successful businessman and a valuable and patriotic citizen. Cebu has lost a son whom Cebuanos deeply respected and dearly loved,” Del Mar added.

Gokongwei Jr. was an immigrant from Fuian, southeastern China. He was only one-year-old when he and members of his family arrived in Cebu.

Del Mar said that Gokongwei Jr. grew up, studied and started his business here.

He left for Manila when he was 22 years-old.

“More than the jobs he created for the entire nation, Mr. Gokongwei practiced and preached the importance of entrepreneurship and the value of hard work. He contributed hugely to the economy, which will continue to benefit the country long after his passing. And his lessons in life and business will endure,” Del Mar said.