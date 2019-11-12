Patch ends Miss International journey as Top 8 finalist; Thailand wins crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The country’s hope to earn the 7th Miss International crown ended a few minutes after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, when Thailand’s Sireethorn Leearamwat was announced as the winner.

Miss Philippines Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong landed as one of the Top 8 finalists.

Leearamwat, a pharmacist, bested 83 other candidates in the Miss International 2019 beauty pageant, which is considered one of the Big 4 pageants which include Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Earth.

The pageant was held in Tokyo, Japan.

Filipino pageant fans were hoping that Magtanong will win the crown this year, 2019, following Ahtisa Manalo’s first runner-up finish in 2018.

Kylie Versoza won the crown in 2016.

Support for Magtanong, a newly-minted lawyer, still poured out with pageant fans congratulating the beauty queen for proudly representing the Philippines.

Other winners were United Kingdom (4th runner-up), Colombia (3rd runner-up), Uganda (2nd runner-up), and Mexico (1st runner-up).