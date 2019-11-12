SWU-Phinma is back in the Cesafi finals

Cebu City, Philippines–The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras are making their way back to the championship round of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

This developed after the Cobras, the champions of this year’s preseason Partner’s Cup, beat the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 65-56, on Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Lamine Thiam led the Cobras with 14 points.

Shaquille Imperial added 11 for the Cobras, who last made it to the championship round in the 2014-2015 season of the Cesafi.

Check out Imperial's interview with the CDN Digital Cesafi team after the game.

SWU will have to wait for the results of this Thursday’s semfinals game between defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters to know who they will go up against in the finals.

Watch the full game here via Cesafi Live:

