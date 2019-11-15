Lessons for Carcar’s lechon vendors 

The four lechon vendors of Carcar City who unjustly misled their customers finally got a dose of their own medicine after city Mayor Merciditas Apura shut down their stalls.

The four stalls that were ordered closed immediately by Mayor Apura are: Marcy Roels, Honylette Navaja’s, Arlene Manreal’s, and Loreta Camanero’s lechon stalls at the city’s public market. The said stalls also have several violations, including lack of sanitary and business permits, inaccurate weighing scales, selling leftovers or heated lechon, etcetera.

It was the complaint of Facebook user Jesrel Villas and company that led the LGU Carcar to act on the matter. In his FB post, Mr. Villas narrated that they were heading to the south of Cebu on board a van. They made a stopover at Carcar Public Market to buy the popular delicious lechon of the place.

While they were still asking the vendors the price of the lechon – the stalls are located in the front part of the public market – they were already blocked and prevented from exploring the interior stores. Even if they did not buy yet, the lechon were already packed and was given to them.

When they started to argue, they were threatened by the vendors and even told that the stall owner challenged them for a fist fight. To avoid further heated argument that could escalate into a big trouble they immediately evaporated from the place.

One could only imagine how many times did such vendors sell their lechon with that foul style. How many customers who naturally did not want trouble so they just “tolerated” the foul style? What an abusive kind of vendors! They deserve to be penalized!

It is understandable that salesmen have different styles to sell their products. They have different techniques to convince customers to buy. But not in a foul style that will reach into threatening the customers and challenging them to a fist fight.

Such style should not exist in a city located in a premier province, Cebu. Their style is so uncivilized that they don’t deserve to be given a place in the public market of civilized people. They are bringing shame to the city. Their way of selling is tantamount to killing their own business, worst because other vendors will also be affected. With their style, they cannot expect repeat orders from their customers.

As reported the four stalls had been subjected to several complaints prior to the negative experienced of Mr. Villas and company. In fact, as reported, the stall owners were already warned several times by the market administrator, but they continue to be stubborn.

While I appreciate Mayor Apura for her immediate action on the complaint of Mr. Villas, I can unavoidably ask her also why did she not act on the previous complaints? What if the latest controversy did not go viral, would she take the same actions?

Carcar City is well-known not only of the lechon, but also for their chicharon, ampao and shoes. To preserve the name and reputation of their business is the obligation of the vendors, people of Carcar and their officials.

As of last Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia surprisingly visited the Carcar Public Market and talked to the lechon vendors. She also tasted the well-known delicious Carcar’s lechon and promoted the same after the controversial news on the matter.

This is important so that sincere vendors would not suffer the consequence of the actions of the abusive ones.