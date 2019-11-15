Six #SparklingSMallidays surprises this Christmas at SM

By: INQUIRER.net Brandroom November 15,2019 - 11:20 AM

Make your Christmas celebration even more exciting as SM Supermalls brings unique and special ways to brighten the #SparklingSMallidays through festive holiday cheers!

“To light up every Filipino’s Christmas celebration, we’re bringing a special holiday experience with #SMSparklingMallidays. It’s going to be a season filled with exciting events and awesome surprises,” said SM Supermalls COO Steven Tan.

Here are six sparkling surprises at SM this holiday season:

Experience sparkling Christmas parades and light shows. Bring your loved ones to SM’s holiday light shows for a captivating display of lights from November 17 to December 30 in participating SM malls. Kids will love the traditional holiday parades featuring Christmas icons in select SM malls from November 17 to December 30. Get that holiday #feedgoals at SM mall centerpieces. Start curating your holiday Instagram feed goals and take photos at festive Christmas centerpieces. Visit your favorite SM malls from November until the 5th of January 2020 – it’s the perfect setting for your annual family portrait! Meet and greet SM Santa, make a wish with #DearSMSanta. Take photos with Santa and the whole family in an opulent Christmas-themed stage. You can also make a wish by writing him a letter for your loved ones through the #DearSMSanta mailbox in any of the 55 participating SM malls, or visit www.smsupermalls.com/dearsmsanta until December 10 for a chance to win holiday treats! Play the SM Unboxing game! Nothing beats the feeling of unboxing gifts this holiday season – and now it has gone digital! Download the LetsPlayNowAtSM app on the App Store or Google Play Store and go to the nearest #DearSMSanta mailboxes or posters from November 7 to December 10 for a chance to win exciting surprises! Shop at SM’s Christmas markets. For all your Christmas shopping needs, there is SM’s Christmas Markets from November 17 to December 30, where shoppers can choose from a wide selection of amazing gift items. Share the joy with the less fortunate. Purchase a pair of SM Bears of Joy for P200—one will be donated to each mall’s chosen beneficiary and the other is yours to keep. The SM Bears of Joy are available for purchase until December 25.

Have #SparklingSMallidays with family and friends this season! For updates, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @smsupermalls.

ADVT