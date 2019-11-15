All That Glitters opens Cebu-inspired collection

All That Glitters, a Manila-based jewelry brand, is back in Cebu City for their most personal creation this year exhibited at the Holistic Coalition of the Willing (HoliCOW) Gallery at The Crossroads in Banilad from November 14 to 15.

Influenced by the birthplace of All That Glitters (AGT) and hometown of cousins and designers Amanda LuYm and Cacay Moras-Server, their collection this year is focused on fresh water pearls of different tones and sizes as Cebu City is also dubbed as the Pearl City of the South.

LuYm expressed that the designs are very personal for both her and Server as the collection features her mother’s favorite gemstone — pearl.

Pieces are also carefully designed and inspired by the country’s local flora and fauna with the collaboration of LuYm and Jaime Chua, a landscaper and purveyor of fine plants.

The originality expressed by both designers in this collection highlights the quintessential elements of style, elegance and grace.

According to LuYm and Server, the jewelry is inspired by memories of Cebu: elegant parties, beautiful women and moments of true luxury and leisure.

“The modernism of the house is translated through the metals and gems to create pieces that are timeless,” they added.

Botanical studies also have always fascinated LuYm as a photographer and designer.

She said that nature creates in ways that reflect the symmetry and mystery of the universe.

The exhibit also features Chua’s collection of native orchids of different colors and species among orchids from foreign countries.

Most gemstones of the pieces such as sapphires and augite, are sourced from HongKong and Bangkok.

One can purchase the different pieces priced from P8,500 and up.

Also displayed at HoliCOW are orchids that are not in season which were photographed by LuYm and are printed one for each only.

As a whole, the exhibit celebrates natural elegance and striking beauty in new colorways, muted neutrals and lustrous modern pearls which was officially opened on November 14 for select guests and media and will be available for the general public on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m./dbs