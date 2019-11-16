UV bags top plum in Cebu City Olympics’ elementary basketball boys

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The University of the Visayas (UV) clinched the gold medal in the elementary boys basketball via a 66-54 outlasting of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) on Saturday, November 16, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gym in the ongoing 29th Cebu City Olympics.

USJ-R settles for silver while Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) salvages the bronze medal.

The secondary girls basketball title was bagged by Unit 9 manned by players from the Abellana National School (ANS).

Pardo National High School of Unit 2 settled for silver while Talamban Night High School (Unit 8) went home with the bronze.

ANS also clinched the secondary girls 3X3 title. Silver was bagged by Tisa NHS (Unit 1) while the bronze was clinched by Apas NHS (Unit 6).

The teams who bagged the gold medals will form the core of the Cebu City team who will compete in the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) Meet.

The secondary boys basketball will be contested from November 25 to 30 at the Sports Institute.

It was scheduled at later dates to make way for the Cesafi basketball finals slated for next week. / celr