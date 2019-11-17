‘Drunk’ guard caught forcibly entering store in Compostela to drink more beer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old “drunk” security guard was caught stealing and drinking beer inside a convenience store at past midnight of November 17 in Compostela town in northern Cebu.

Mark Lloyd Sajolna of Barangay Tabok of Liloan town claimed that he was too drunk to know what he was doing and that he did not know that he was already inside the convenience store taking and drinking beer from the store’s refrigerator, said Police Staff Sergeant Fedilito Jopia of the Compostela Police Station in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Sajolna told police that he had come from a drinking session with friends after he got off work as a security guard of a company in Mandaue City.

He said he did not remember how he got inside the convenience store.

Jopia, however, said that they would check on Sajolna’s alibi and look at the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) in the store and the nearby establishments

Investigation showed that the convenience store’s security guard, Editha Rebalde, who was checking the convenience store premises at past 12 a.m. of November 17, when she found out that the door was forcibly opened.

When she went inside to check, she found a drunk Sajolna with 3 empty bottles of beer and bottles of an energy drink at his feet near the store’s refrigerator.

She then arrested Sajolna, handcuffed him, and called police.

She then turned Sajolna over to them when they arrived at the convenience store.

Police also recovered 10 bullets of a .38 caliber revolver from Sajolna’s pockets.

Sajolna told police that the bullets were for his service firearm that he left at the company that he was working for.

Sajolna was detained at the Compostela Police Station pending the filing of burglary charges against him.

Jopia also said that they were also considering filing charges of illegal possession of ammunition against Sajolna./dbs