Cop accused of shooting man in a wake in Dalaguete surrenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The cop who was accused of shooting a man who refused to continue to play a card game in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu was turned over to the police station in-charge by his station commander.

Police Staff Sergeant Mario Cartociano, who was assigned as an investigator at the Waterfront police station in Cebu City, was brought to Dalaguete police station around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

He was to be investigated for the accusations that he shot a certain Bobet Delpuso, 30, in Barangay Langkas, Dalaguete, Cebu, for refusing to continue playing the card game ‘tong-its’ during a wake.

Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, chief of the Waterfront station, was the one who assisted Cartociano’s turn over to the Dalaguete police, after receiving reports of the situation his officer is facing.

According to Pomarejos, he called Cartociano, who was already in Cebu City and was preparing to report for duty, to talk about the received information and to verify if it was true.

Cartociano, as per the statement of Pomarejos, said he did not know about the complaint and the allegations.

Pomarejos then urged Cartociano to face the accusations and surrender so he can be subjected to an investigation.

“Kay dili man gyud nato itolerate ang actions kung tinuod man,” said Pomarejos.

(Because if the allegations were true, we would never tolerate such actions.)

In a previous report, Police Corporal Rex Pelonio of the Dalaguete police station said that Delpuso reported to their station around 11 in the morning on Sunday and claimed that Cartociano fired his gun at him twice while they were playing ‘tong-its’ in a wake at dawn on the same day.

Meanwhile, Pomarejos added that they will let the Dalaguete police do their investigation before giving any conclusion of the incident.

Pomarejos added that if ever his officer will be found guilty, certain consequences will eventually be imposed.

He said they will wait for the result of the investigation before they decide on the consequences. /bmjo