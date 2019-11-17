Three drug dealers nabbed, one 14-year old cohort rescued in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU City, Cebu—Three alleged drug dealers and one 14-year old cohort were nabbed by police in three separate drug operations here on Sunday evening, November 17, 2019.

Elements of the Mactan Police Station led by Police Major Narciso Abapo first nabbed Christopher Pejana, 44, a resident of Sitio Kawot in Barangay Mactan.

His alleged spotter, a 14-year old minor, was also rescued by the police.

According to the police, they saw the minor run and inform Pejana of their presence when they were about to make the arrest.

Taken from Pejana were four small packets of suspected shabu worth P1,088 and a 9mm revolver.

The second drug operation at past 8:00 p.m. was conducted at Sitio Bisa Barangay Mactan, which resulted to the arrest of Nailven Lozano, 34, residing at Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Pajac.

Police recovered from him 32 pieces of small packets of suspected shabu worth P8,704.00 based on Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

During a follow-up operation, Lozano’s brother-in-law, identified as Jofhel Cecilio, 31, resident of Kalubihan, was also arrested for selling shabu.

Police recovered from him 13 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P2,652.00 based on DDB value. / bmjo