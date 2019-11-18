3rd Little Miss South Town Centre focuses on child’s growth

With the goal of unleashing a child’s full potential, the 3rd Little Miss South Town Centre kicks off its pre-pageant and talent competition on Saturday, November 16.

“It’s not just beauty and brains. It’s a total package for a beauty queen,” Lee Dela Cerna, event organizer said.

As ambassadress of South Town Centre, the candidates will participate in its yearly Outreach Program. They are considering beneficiaries from Missionaries of the Poor this year.

Out of 50 talented kids across South Cebu who were screened, 12 candidates completed this year’s lineup.

The grand finals is set on November 23 at the mall grounds with special performances from the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) and 1st Little Miss South Town Centre Sasheena Quinn Geagonia.