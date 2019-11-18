Signs that you should take a break

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyday is an uphill battle for everyone.

From a student struggling to ace every test to an employee spending extra hours in the office to finish his or her task, everyone has his or her own battles to fight.

And yes, sometimes, the fighter in us feels overwhelmed by the challenges we are facing, and we believe that they are just too much to handle.

Still waiting for a sign to know if you need a break?

Read on.

Overthinking— if you tend to think things too much, then that’s definitely a sign for you to have a break. Thinking too much cannotI do you any good especially when it comes to critical thinking. No more interest— when you start to lose interest in the things you are passionate about, then you need to take a breather to remind you why you started what you are doing in the first place. Always tired— starting your day tired is something that should not be. Being tired all the time for no reason at all is not good for you and for the people around you. That’s your cue to take a break. Always emotional— you have been thinking too much and that has taken a toll on your emotional strength. You should stop feeling sorry and sad all the time. If you are in this state of mind, then a breather from your usual routine may help you to get your bearings and see things in a different light. No focus— there are a lot of things on your mind and putting it in the right perspective is really a challenge. Take a step back and see things from a clearer perspective.

There’s no harm in taking a break. Once in awhile everyone should just pack their bags and leave for a day or two to recharge.

This is your sign to take a good break! /dbs