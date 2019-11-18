PDEA-7, BJMP confiscate bladed weapons, phone charges from inmates of Dumaguete City District Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bladed weapons and cellular phone charges were confiscated from detainees of the Dumaguete City District Jail during a search organized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) earlier today, November 18, 2019.

But PDEA-7 agents failed to confiscate illegal drugs during their search made on the jail facility located in Barangay Bajumpandan, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental.

The search was made in coordination with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), says a report posted on the PDEA RO VII Facebook page.

“This (the search) is part of the Agency’s intensified and unrelenting efforts, in partnership with BJMP, in achieving drug-free jail facilities,” the PDEA post added.

Photos below were taken from the PDEA RO VII Facebook page.