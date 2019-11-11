Man proposes to girlfriend while they were surfing

A man went down on bended knee while he and his girlfriend caught a wave in Hawaii last weekend.

Chris Garth popped the question at the surf break in Waikiki where he and Lauren Oiye met years back, Hawaii News Now reported on Nov. 11.

As they caught a wave, Garth went down on one knee and yelled out, “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” she recalled in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t,” she said.

“And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh [every day] and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is.”

However, before Oiye could put on the ring, Garth lost it. Thankfully he came prepared: the ring he proposed with was a spare, while the actual engagement ring was on the shore. /RA