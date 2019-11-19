LoveYourself, Inc. celebrates National HIV Testing Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines— LoveYourself, Inc., together with the Philippines Educational Theater Association (PETA), and several community-based organizations, celebrate National HIV Testing Day on November 23, 2019.

The event is dubbed “Know Your Status and Play” and it’s going to be held at the LoveYourself Whitehouse from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“It is a prelude to the World AIDS Day celebration this December 1. As we know, the number of newly diagnosed HIV cases is increasing, so that day, we had more locations aside from our usual community centers,” said Maurice Villaester, public relations officer of LoveYourself White House.

This is the perfect time for everyone to get themselves checked to support their advocacy.

“Because there are more locations offering free, fast, and confidential HIV screening that day, we believe that more people are enticed to get themselves tested,” adds Villaester.

Here in Cebu, there are free and confidential HIV testing in Talisay City in Barangay Poblacion Park, Mandaue City, and one in Lapu-Lapu City.

LoveYourself Whitehouse invites everyone to get checked and know your status this coming National HIV Testing Day.