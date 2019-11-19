Here’s proof there’s no greater love than a mother’s love

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We all know that mothers know what’s best for their children. And they’d do anything to give them what they need, too.

We got reminded of this after seeing this post by a cellphone shop that shows a mother from Lapu-Lapu City purchasing a cellphone for her daughter on November 16, 2019.

What’s touching about it is that the mother used all of her savings–most of them came in coins–to buy her daughter her first-ever cellphone, an iPhone 5s worth P3,999.

The cellphone shop where the phone was bought posted on their social media page the story that has touched the hearts of a lot of netizens.

One of the administrators of the cellphone shop’s page told CDN Digital that the mother’s name was Vilma Jayme. She told them that she wanted to buy her daughter a new phone that she can use for her studies.

“She came to our shop with her savings, with coins summing up to more or less 2,500 and some bills,” says the administrator.

The caption of her post read: “We salute you, Nay. You have showed us unsa ang kaya mabuhat sa inahan para sa iyang anak. There’s no greater love than a mother’s love.”

(We salute you, Nay. You have shown us that a mother is willing to do anything for her child.)

The post, as of November 19, 2019, has already reached 1,400 comments, 7,800 shares, and 13,000 reactions.

Do you have any story to share about your mom? Comment it below. /bmjo