Top four cold drinks that you can drink inside a mall

Cebuanos love cold drinks, not just in the hot summer months, but all year round.

Because of our tropical weather year-round, we are much more accustomed to drinking cold drinks even during the winter season of countries with temperate climate.

Whether you’re a milk tea lover, cold brew coffee enthusiast or a fan of tropical fruit shares, malls in Cebu are teeming with brands that serve all kinds of cold drinks you can ever imagine.

Here are our top four picks you can drink inside the mall.

Trust us. This will help you quench your thirst.

Seattle’s Best Iced Raspberry Mocha Kiss

This Christmas Season, enjoy a cold kiss of Raspberry from Seattle’s best.

This raspberry-flavored drink mixed with a chocolate-flavored variant of caffe latte makes this a perfect start to kick your day at the mall.

Don’t miss this out, Seattle’s Best is located at Ayala Center Cebu, Level 1, near Gelatissimo.

TUBU Cane Juice

People often get the wrong impression that the sugar content in sugarcane juice is the same with artificially sweetened drinks or other sweet beverages that contain white sugar mix.

In reality, the sweetness of sugarcane juice has a low glycemic index. This means that it does not increase the glucose level in your body the way processed sugar does.

With TUBU Cane Juice, enjoy more than 10 flavors, from pure sugarcane to ginger and guyabano.

This drink does not only quench your thirst but is also beneficial to your body.

You can find TUBU Cane juice at Level 3 near the Active Zone.

Chatime

The milk tea trend is here to stay!

This holiday season, enjoy extra-sinful sizes of milk tea at Chatime. Upsize your beverage for free from November 18-24 and get free toppings from Nov. 25 – December 1.

What are you waiting for, Chatime is located at Level 3 of Ayala Center Cebu near Active Zone.

ZAGU

Shake things up with a little drink from Zagu shake.

This classic Pinoy flavored drink comes with a variety of flavors from, Buko Pandan to Quezo Royal. With the Milk Tea craze, Zagu has also offered new flavors like Peal Milk Tea and Taro flavor.

You can grab one at their Food Choices stall at the fourth floor of Ayala Center Cebu,

This Holiday Season, enjoy your shopping while sipping on these thirst-quenching drinks all found at the Ayala Center Cebu.

There are tons of options for you. Just don’t fall in a thirst trap — go and get something to sip on!/dbs