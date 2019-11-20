Reasons to love being in a relationship

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Is it okay to stay single?

Of course, it is! But getting into a relationship is also something worth having.

Being in a relationship helps you get through tough times a lot easier.

And experiencing a little more adventure in life with a plus one.

Read here and see how lovely it is to have a partner in life:

Gives you validation— dating someone is getting yourself a partner that validates everything good that you do. Your efforts won’t be in vain, big or small they got your back.

Playmate— your partner will (no matter what) ride your waves no matter how embarrassing it is. Appreciate the things he or she does for you — just so you can give a minute or two back to his or her being carefree.

You become selfless— no matter how tired you are or your partner is, they will make it a point to join you for dinner or block off their schedules for you if you feel like going to the beach for a breather.

Someone gets you— being in a relationship means someone is in sync with you. Your partner may not agree with you most of the time but they totally get you and back you up if they think if it’s right.

You learn to compromise— you learn to share with the one you love and care about. You start to see each other eye to eye by always meeting in the middle.

These are just some of the reasons why being in a relationship is something that will help you to get through tough times and even times of success.

To be in a relationship is truly a blessing as well. Take care of your partner for a happier and longer relationship. /dbs