High school teacher, facing sexual harassment case, nabbed in Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old male high school teacher from Naga City in southern Cebu, who is facing a sexual harassment case for for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old male student a year ago, was arrested on November 19 in Naga City.

Dennis Albiso was served an arrest warrant by the officers of the Naga City Police and was detained at the Naga City Police Station.

Police Major Leo Ty, Naga City Police Station chief, said that the arrest warrant was issued last November 8, 2019 by Judge Dennis Larrobis of Branch 76 Regional Trial Court of the City of Naga for violating section 3 of the Republic Act (RA 7877) in relation to 7610 or the anti-sexual harassment act.

A P126,000 bail was set for Albiso’s temporary liberty.

Ty said that they only received the arrest warrant on Tuesday, November 19, and they served it to Albiso on the same day.

Ty said that the case stemmed from Albiso allegedly touching the private part of his male student while allegedly threatening to fail him if he would not allow him to do what he wanted to do to the student.

The incident, which allegedly happened last September 2018, began with Albiso asking the male student to stay behind after classes because he had lessons to catch up with.

The student stayed after class, but to the student’s surprise and shock, Albiso allegedly touched his private part when they were alone. Albiso also allegedly threatened to fail him if he would refuse his advances.

Although the incident only happened one time, but Ty said the student allegedly was traumatized by the incident./dbs