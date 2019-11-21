Team bares where and when road accidents usually happen around Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Having the right attitude on the road is still the best way for motorists to avoid figuring in road accidents.

Mandaue City traffic czar, Architect Florentino Nimor, gave the advice following the release of their road accident analysis for October 2019.

The study conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) identified the areas in the city where most vehicular accidents from October 1 to 31, 2019 have transpired.

Read: Top 15 areas in Mandaue City with the most number of road accidents in October 2019

The streets with the most number of traffic accidents are Highway Seno (Tipolo to cor. A.S. Fortuna), M.C. Briones Street, Ouano Avenue, A.S. Fortuna Street, and the vicinity of Pacific Mall in Barangay Ibabao Estancia.

According to Arien Monterona, Team Sustainability coordinator, these streets are considered as the “red alert areas” where the relentless implementation of traffic rules is necessary in order to prevent incidents.

Based on the Team’s data, private vehicles constitute the most number of vehicular accidents.

At least 344 private vehicles figured in road accidents in Mandaue City from October 1 to 31. Motorcycles follow the next spot where it logged 34 road accidents for the same period.

The study shows that traffic accidents usually peak at 9 a.m., die down at noon, and peak again at 3 p.m. until early evening.

Team’s study, however, has not indicated the type of incidents that the vehicles figured in.

“We are yet to integrate the type of accident in our study to find out whether it’s head-on, rear-end or side-impact collision,” Monterona said.

But for Nimor, the motorists’ attitude remains the greatest factor in deterring road accidents.

“Side-impact collision, for instance, is actually avoidable through proper changing of lanes. That is if the driver observes the proper way,” Nimor said.

The proper way to change lanes, Nimor said, is to shift “one lane at a time.”