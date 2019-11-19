Top 15 areas in Mandaue City with the most number of road accidents in October 2019

Cebu City, Philippines—The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue City released through its Facebook page (@BantayMandaueTeam) the Top 15 areas in Mandaue City with the most number of road accidents that occurred in October 2019.

Here is the list:

1. Highway Seno

2. M.C Briones

3. Ouano Avenue

4. A.S Fortuna

5. Pacific Mall (Metro) stretch

6. UN Avenue

7. A. Soriano

8. A.C Cortes

9. Maguikay Area

10. Paknaan

11. Tipolo

12. Subangdaku

13. D.M Cortes

14. H. Abellana

15. Tabok

/bmjo