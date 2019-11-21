HOG Cebu Chapter to host 1st Harley Davidson Days in PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Experience full-throttle fun and excitement at the first Harley-Davidson Days!

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Cebu Chapter will be hosting the first Harley-Davidson Days in the Philippines.

The event, which will be held at the Mandani Bay this November 22-23, features local rides, dealer open house events, and competitions including bike safety seminars for riders.

Dinner and drinks, and a chance to experience a ride from a Harley-Davidson motorbike can also be experienced during the event.

Raffle draws are also up for grabs.

The event also allows riders to purchase exclusive items at the event through their partnership with PayMaya.

PayMaya is an online payment account where you can load up in convenience stores and pawnshops, to purchase items.

A bond like other

Regan King, dealer principal of Harley-Davidson Cebu and Davao, says that being a member of the HOG is like bonding with a family.

“If you are a Hog member, we are a family, we don’t discriminate being this is a bond like no other,” says King.

With more than a hundred active Harley-Davidson owners, King says that the tight-knit group supports each other in any means they can.

“We understand each other despite our differences, and we support them in any means we can,” says King.

“Through this event, we aim to strengthen our partnership with our Hog members and establish a lasting relationship with new owners and members,” he says.

Visit Mandani Bay on November 22-23, and enjoy discounts at the first Harley-Davidson Days!/dbs