Ateneo de Cebu shoots for Cesafi high school crown

Games Thursday:

(Game 2, best-of-three championship series)

5:15 p.m. UC vs SHS-AdC (High School)

6:45 p.m. UV vs SWU (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Head coach Rommel Rasmo of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles is asking his wards to be more ready for Game 2 of the Cesafi high school championships against the defending champion University of Cebu (UC).

The Magis Eagles have a chance to clinch the title after winning Game 1, 74-69, last Monday, November 18, 2019, and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

“We should play better than Game 1 if we want to win,” said Rasmo.

The SHS-AdC Magis Eagles are seeking their fifth title. They last won it in 2016. The first time they hoisted the title was in 2012, then 2014 and 2015.

They bagged all these titles under Rasmo.

“I’m so Blessed to be in Sacred Heart-Ateneo and I owe it to my players, fellow coaches, parents, our benefactors and our school community, especially Father Manny Uy, who always inspires me and the team,” said Rasmo.

According to Rasmo, the UC Baby Webmasters are dangerous opponents because they have the shooters like Luther Leonard, King Balaga, Isaiah Blanco, Kenvon Nade Pondoc, Daniel Boy Lapiz, Allen Roy Gako and Rey James Enriquez.

“Anybody can shoot 3s. That’s why I told the players to challenge all the shots of UC,” said Rasmo.

The UC Baby Webmasters are seeking their fourth title in the league. They are also aiming for their first consecutive championships. /bmjo