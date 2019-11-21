Garcia to critics: Step forward if you think you can manage CSBT better

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has challenged critics of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to step forward if they believe they can manage the terminal better.

“Kung dunay makastep forward nga moingon nga supermen and superwomen sad sila, I’ll gladly deal with them nga pasuwayon nato sila (to manage the CSBT) nga kinahanglanon balansehon nila tanan,” Garcia said.

(If there’s anyone who can step forward and say they are supermen and superwomen, I’ll gladly deal with them and let them try managing the CSBT wherein they have to balance everything.)

Although admitting that there are “lapses” in implementing policies in the terminal, Garcia said she still trusts the management of the CSBT.

“Yes, [I still trust the CSBT management] although there are lapses. We have to admit that,” Garcia said.

Garcia made the comment following the criticisms thrown at the Capitol-run CSBT over the implementation of the “no ticket, no entry” policy there.

The CSBT is currently managed by Carmen Quijano, whom Garcia appointed, along with Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre, upon her assumption in July 2019.

Last October 29, 2019, the terminal implemented the “no ticket, no entry” policy which drew criticisms because of the long queues during the peak of the All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

Garcia earlier expressed her frustration because of the hurried implementation of the policy when she has already given the instruction two weeks back.

Garcia again lashed at the CSBT management last Monday, November 18, for failing to address the long queues of passengers who were waiting to be issued with tickets during the weekends.

The long queues, according to the operators, are caused by the lag time in issuing tickets.

It was the operators of the bus lines who suggested to the governor on issuing entry passes to the passengers so they can be allowed to enter the terminal lounge while waiting for tickets to be issued.

The governor said the CSBT managers should have taken proactive measures to solve the long queues of passengers.

“There should have already been measures in place knowing fully well that the influx of passengers during the weekend is a regular thing,” Garcia said. /bmjo