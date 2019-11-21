What’s the problem with Robredo getting HVT list? She’s the VP, Lacson says

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is entitled to get the data on high-value targets (HVT) in the administration’s war against illegal drugs even if she was not appointed as co-chair of Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), as she is the second-highest official of the country, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Thursday.

Lacson stressed Robredo should have the basic information on the government’s war against illegal drugs and pointed out that she is entitled to receive the HVT list being the Vice President of the country.

“She should get, it’s not the matter of having the authority or right to get it. But it’s my opinion na dapat, she should have all the basic information basta’t tungkol sa illegal drugs, sa operations. And that’s one of the basic information na kailangang tingnan niya,” Lacson said during the Kapihan sa Senado forum.

Robredo, as ICAD co-chair, is involved in policy formulation, after all, hence the need to give her even the basic information about illegal drugs, Lacson pointed out.

“Kasi kung makita niya, mapagaralan yung listahan, at magbibigay siya ng policy direction, sabi niya nga magshishift from demand side to supply side. And that’s important,” Lacson said.

“Because pag sinabing high value, mas marami doon yung nasa supply side. Ito yung mga suppliers. Ito yung mga big time na drug traffickers. So mas mainam na rin kasi naappoint nga siyang co-chair ng ICAD na magkaroon siya ng access,” he reasoned out.

“And what’s the problem with the Vice President having, even if hindi siya na appoint as co-chair ng ICAD, being the second-highest official of the land, I think she’s entitled,” Lacson further said.

Lacson, who was a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), added Robredo would be more effective in formulating policies if she is provided more information.

“Kasi siya nga yung magfoformulate ng policy. So papano kang magiging efficient or effective in formulating policies kung kulang kulang yung information mo. Remember the more information you have access to, better kasi mas malawak na yung dapat ginagampanan niyang tungkulin,” Lacson said.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Director General Aaron Aquino had earlier questioned the need to provide Robredo with such information, saying it is well outside of their mandate as co-chairs of ICAD.

But Robredo reasoned she needed the list to ensure the effective implementation of the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Aquino, later on, backtracked on his statement and said he could provide the Vice President the list but only in a closed-door meeting.

