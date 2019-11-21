HTLand to launch Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3, celebrates five years in Cebu

HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of international property HongKong Land, LLC and Cebu-based real estate Taft Properties Development Corporation, is set to launch its Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3 this November 27.

Located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay is a 20-hectare waterfront township development that is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre in Cebu.

Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3 will be a 36-storey residential tower, completing the phase 2 of Mandani Bay Waterfront township development and will offer the development’s first fully-furnished units.

Studio, Studio Plus and One-bedroom unit buyers will enjoy fully-furnished interiors designed by HongKong-based Ptang Studio Limited.

Ptang Studio is internationally recognized for excellence in interior planning and known for winning top awards at the Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2019.

With more room for flexibility, residents will have a hotel-feel residential experience, conveniently move in and can personalize their space once it’s ready.

“The Tower 3 will have all basic functions and will not restrict the owner’s character in the design of the studio,” said HTLand Project Director Gilbert Ang.

They will also offer semi-furnished units for two-bedroom spaces and up.

According to HTLand Sales Head Audrey Villa, a huge percentage of Cebu’s buying population prefers the fully-furnished units because it is practical, and it is easier for them to move in, especially for overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Mandani Bay will also offer Cebu’s first hassle-free application where residents can access and use. Through this application, residents can pay their bills, lock or unlock their doors and even have access to their units while they are on a trip.

The third tower will be launched along with Mandani Bay’s Thanksgiving Concert, a celebration of HTLand’s fifth year in Cebu together with unit owners, partners and employees, featuring the King of pure energy, Gary Valenciano.

“With Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3, we hope to continue our legacy of transforming Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination by giving our residents a taste of elevated urban living the Mandani Bay way,” said HTLand Project Advisor Jeffrey Lun.