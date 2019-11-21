UV vs SWU: The Final Battle

CEBU CITY , Philippines—With just little rest for their players, the University of the Visayas (UV) and Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma plunge back into action on Friday, November 22, 2019, as they clash for all the marbles at the Cebu Coliseum.

Pushed against the wall by a determined Cobras squad, the defending champion Green Lancers managed to tie the series after routing SWU-Phinma, 73-59, on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Read: UV forces winner-take-all Game 3

SWU-Phinma won Game 1, 70-66, last Monday, November 18.

Read: SWU-Phinma draws first blood against defending champs UV

The challenge now for both teams is that the deciding Game 3 is scheduled just barely 24 hours after Game 2, which means little, or even no time to prepare.

“Wala na mahimo but watch the video,” SWU-Phinma head coach Mike Reyes said when asked about how his team will prepare with this kind of schedule.

(There’s nothing else to do but just watch the video [of Game 2].)

Reyes said he can give his players the needed advice as they go into Game 3.

What’s his message to the team?

“Forget about Game 2… delete it,” Reyes said.

Newly crowned league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Sir Shaquille Imperial agreed.

“We have to focus on Game 3 rather than think about what happened in Game 2,” said Imperial, who led the team with 15 points in Game 2.

“We will still stick with the system no matter what and put more effort, ” he added.

The win may have given UV the momentum going into Game 3 but Sheldon Gahi does not want to be too confident about it.

“I think we can reclaim the title but it won’t be easy because, for sure, SWU is going to go all out,” Gahi said.

Just like SWU-Phinma, UV will have no time to make huge adjustments and will have to work on what they think needs to be improved on the spot.

“I think our game plan will just be the same. Maybe a little adjustment on offense,” Gahi said.

UV is gunning for its fourth straight crown and 14th overall in the league, while SWU-Phinma is looking to end a five-year title drought and aiming to give coach Reyes his first title with the team.

Check out some of the highlight videos of Game 2 here:

WATCH: Check out this sick stepback three pointer by UV’s Gab Cometa to end the third quarter of Game 2 of the Cesafi men’s basketball finals against SWU-Phinma at the Cebu Coliseum. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, November 21, 2019

WATCH: The buzzer-beating three of UV’s Gileant Delator to end the first half of Game 2 of the Cesafi men’s basketball finals against SWU-Phinma. UV leads 35-24 going into the final half. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, November 21, 2019

LIVE: Sheldon Gahi of UV talks about the big Game 2 win. Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Watch the full game here via Cesafi Live:

LIVE: Game Two of the Cesafi college basketball championship game between the Southwestern University – PHINMA Cobras and the University of the Visayas Green Lancers at the Cebu Coliseum, November 21, 2019. #Cesafi2019 #CesafiLive #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, November 21, 2019