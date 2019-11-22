Oranges: Your source of liquid sunshine
CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the fruit that you can see all-year round at supermarkets and public markets.
Sold at P15 per piece at the T. Padilla Public Market, oranges are high in Vitamin C.
Medical News Today writes that one medium orange, which approximately weighs 154 grams, contains the following:
- 80 calories
- 0 grams of fat
- 250 milligrams of potassium
- 19 grams of carbohydrate (14 grams of sugar and 3 grams of dietary fiber)
- 1 gram of protein
The fruit is known to boost a healthy immune system, prevents skin damage, lowers cholesterol levels, and controls blood sugar levels.
Medical News Today notes that one orange “provides 130 percent of your vitamin C needs for the day, 2 percent of vitamin A needs, 6 percent of calcium and 0 percent of iron.”
Fresh orange juice is a healthy morning treat and it is a good idea to add mandarin oranges in your salads for that burst of liquid sunshine in your mouth. / celr
