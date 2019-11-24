Two more typhoons may visit PH before yearend — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, CEBU Philippines —— At least two more typhoons may visit the country before the year ends.

Joseph Gerald Merlas, a meteorologist in the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa Mactan), said a new low pressure area (LPA) might be expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before the month ends.

In a phone interview on Sunday, November 24, Merlas said they were monitoring cloud formations in the Pacific Ocean which might develop into a new LPA.

The would-be LPA, Merlas said, had a high chance of developing into a storm and approach the Philippine landmass.

“Based on our models, magpaduol ni siya sa landmass. Most likely sa eastern side gihapon [of Luzon] but possible gihapon nga mautro,” Merlas told CDN Digital

(It will come near the Philippine landmass and most likely affect the eastern side of Luzon. However, this may still change.)

There are already 19 typhoons that have entered PAR for 2019.

Aside from the one that Pagasa would be expecting by the end of November, Merlas said at least one typhoon might also enter PAR in December.

In the meantime, Merlas said generally fair weather would be expected in Metro Cebu for the coming week.

Based on their five-day forecast, the temperature for Metro Cebu will range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

“Magpasulabi ang kainit although naa gihapon ay pat-ak-pat-ak nga pag-uwan or isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms labi na inig ka hapon or gabii.,” Merlas said.

(Ther weather will be generally fair. Sunny, although isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms may be expected in the afternoon or evening.)/dbs