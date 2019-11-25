SWU-Phinma sports director: Cobras not just champion athletes, also disciplined students

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras’ is having a successful stint so far in the 2019 season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), already winning the title in the Men’s basketball and Men’s volleyball tournaments.

So what was the secret of their success this year? Someone had to play the bad guy.

Pio Gerardo Solon, sports director of the Cobras told CDN Digital that he was not only focusing on sports but was really aiming to hone their athletes academically, too.

“Secret? I had to be comfortable playing the ‘bad guy.’ I also sought the help of colleagues within the school and was counselled by my peers in Sports Science,” says Solon.

Solon took to Facebook in expressing his gratitude for the people behind the success of the Cobras in this season’s Cesafi.

He went on by thanking the coaches of the men’s basketball, men and women’s volleyball, and the badminton team.

“This all wouldn’t have been possible without all the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes,” posted Solon.

Solon as been the sports director of the Cobras since September 2018 and took on the challenge of not just producing champions but disciplined athletes.

“People want the result of a disciplined life, but nobody really wants to be disciplined. At the end of the day, we were after the welfare and the future (employability, their contribution to the community) and their lives outside sport,” says Solon.

But what helped Solon the most in understanding the needs of his athletes was his experience of being one.

“I think what helped me was I’ve lived the life of a student-athlete as a swimmer. I’ve been in our athletes’ shoes and I’ve had to juggle sports and academics. I know it’s hard but it’s not impossible,” adds Solon. /bmjo