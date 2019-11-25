Roberto Loquinte officially installed as Anahawan mayor in Southern Leyte

MAASIN CITY—The Department of Interior Local Government (DILG) formally installed Roberto Loquinte as the mayor of Anahawan town here on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after two months of holding office at the DILG office.

The mayor was installed as the rightful mayor after the Commission on Election (Comelec) ruled that his opponent Bong Luna lacked the residency requirement before the May 2019 elections.

In a phone interview with the mayor, he said he is now holding office at the mayor’s office and raised their flag at 7 a.m. without a ceremony.

Loquinte said operations in the municipal hall is normal since he can issue checks for salaries and other disbursements. The 2020 budget has been approved already, he said.

According to Jinky Maquelabit, DILG provincial director, since the Comelec ruling issued on May 8, 2019 was not implemented immediately, Luna and his complete slate ran and won in the May 14 elections and was proclaimed as mayor.

Maquelabit said the 2 a.m installation of Loquinte was done to avoid confrontation from Luna’s supporters, who are still protesting outside the municipal hall of Anahawan.

“Our intention was to prevent confrontation,” said Maquelabit, adding that those holding up inside the office of the mayor, including a councillor, were actually cooperative when asked to vacate the building.

The DILG provincial director was accompanied by Regional Director Artemio Caneja, Philippine National Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Nelson DC Eucogco, and a PNP lawyer from the regional office during the implementation of the order to install Loquinte as the rightful mayor.

At around 7 a.m. the town hall was peaceful as the supporters of Luna were around 60 meters away, said Eucogco. /bmjo