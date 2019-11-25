Rose Pharmacy launches the Derma365 Baby, for everyday affordable sensitive skin care

Rose Pharmacy launches the Derma365 Baby Sensitive Skin Solution care range during a gathering of media community and mommy bloggers at City Sports Club Cebu last November 23rd. The guests were treated to a special talk on the importance of maintaining hypoallergenic care for babies’ sensitive skin by Pediatric Allergologist Dr. Grace Garcia Pimentel. Ms. Analiza Dano, Rose Pharmacy’s Own Brand Category Manager, also gave a talk on the benefits moms can get from Derma365 Baby products.

“Taking care of baby’s sensitive skin needs special care everyday that doesn’t compromise quality over its price. Derma 365 Baby offers a range of clinically tested and pediatrician proven products that helps to promote the baby’s skin from external harmful environment”, says Ms. Dano.

After the talks, everyone received their very own Derma365 Baby care set, complete with the whole product range and a stuffed koala bear toy that complements the Australian-made products, ready to be taken home for their little ones to enjoy! With each product carrying the assurance of being hypo-allergenic, pH-balanced, moisturising, and clinically tested and proven by medical professionals, the Derma365 Baby care range includes 4 products as of launching: a gentle cleanser, shampoo, body lotion, and facial cream. Highlighting the importance of providing daily sensitive skin solutions, Derma365 Baby is also free from 10 harmful ingredients that may irritate babies’ skin: soap, colourant, fragrance, MIT, parabens, lanolin, animal derived ingredients, mineral oil, SLS, and SLES.

Moms everywhere can enjoy the benefits of having 365 days of sensitive skincare for their little bundles of joy with Derma365 Baby’s affordability – with the products being 14-33% lower in price than that of the leading sensitive skincare brand! Derma365 Baby is now available in Rose Pharmacy stores nationwide, and can be ordered online

at www.rosepharmacy.com.