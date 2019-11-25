Garbage segregation with a twist and a message

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Segregating our garbage is important.

It’s a simple step that can help a lot in saving the environment.

Signages like biodegradable and non-biodegradable exist to guide people to properly segregate their trash.

Sadly, not all can still understand this.

This is probably why someone in Cebu came up with this hilarious idea of adding a separate option for garbage disposal.

Netizen, Jhon Lester Kinakin, 21, a mechanical engineering student, shared this idea on his Facebook page on November 12, 2019.

“I was not the one who saw this but it was my friend. We saw it in a small store in Liloan and it really amused me and my friend so we decided to take a photo of it,” says Kinakin.

In the photo, aside from the usual “malata” (biodegradable) and “di-malata” (non-biodegradable), there was an option tagged “di-kasabot” for those who don’t understand.

This is the bin for those who don’t try to segregate their waste properly.

As of November 25, 2019 at 10:20 a.m., Kinakin’s post has already reached 621 comments, 4,900 reactions, and 22,000 shares.

Now, this isn’t really a good option since we all need to segregate our trash properly to help our government work on minimizing the bad effects trash can give to our environment.

But this is also a good way to remind people that there are a lot of us who still don’t understand the essence of proper garbage disposal.

We hope you all get the message. /bmjo