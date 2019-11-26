Rainy days ahead for Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—Metro Cebu and the rest of the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshower due to the localized thunderstorms on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, according to the local weather bureau.

Marvic Baustista, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan), said the thunderstorms, which may persist for one to two hours, is expected to prevail later this afternoon until tonight.

“Based on our monitoring, the Tail-End of a Cold Front is affecting the provinces of southern Luzon including eastern Visayas. Meron tayong pag-ulan sa Southern Leyte, but here in Cebu, ang pag ulan na na experience natin right now is just due to the localized thunderstorm,” Bautista told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Bautista said the same weather condition may prevail over Cebu until the next three days. There are no indications of a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, he said.

Baustista advised the public to get their umbrellas ready for a chilly, wet weather. /bmjo