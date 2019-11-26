42-year-old man shot dead in Hipodromo alley

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old man was shot dead in an alley in Sitio Riles, Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City at past 6 p.m. today, November 26, 2019.

Erwin Vestil of Sitio Riles was found dead eight meters away from his house in Sitio Riles, said Police Staff Sergeant Roy Bacus of the Mabolo Police Station.

Vestil suffered three gunshot wounds in the arm, chest and back, which caused his death.

Bacus said that they were investigating if the killing was an illegal drugs-related crime, which would be a possible motive in the attack.

He said that they were pursuing this after Vestil’s father told them that his son allegedly used illegal drugs.

He said that Vestil was reported to have been arguing with an unidentified man in the alley before shots were fired.

Bacus said that residents could have seen the assailant, but no one had come forward to tell police about the shooting incident.

“Ang mga silingan man gud di pud mo sulti, hadlok pud siguro pud ba. Mosabot rapud ta nila kay basi pud sila pud punteryahon,” said Bacus.

(The neighbors refused to give their statements maybe because they’re afraid, which we also understand since they might also be the next target.)

For now, Bacus said that they were trying to get a copy of the footage of a closed circuit television (CCTV) near the area of the crime to help them in their investigation of the case. /dbs