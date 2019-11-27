How to detect jealous people

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Achieving something gives us a certain feeling of pride and joy.

But there are those who just can’t share in our success.

Instead of feeling happy for what we have achieved, they feel jealous. Yikes!

Here’s how you can detect jealous people:

Won’t say congratulations— while everyone else feels happy and proud of what you have achieved, these people will choose to be quiet and just let your moment pass. For them, your success is no big deal. But don’t stress yourself out. Just keep on doing what you do best.

Loves to talk about themselves— they want to level or sometimes even exceed your success. Rather than giving you a day to celebrate your success, they will always find means to talk about their own achievements instead.

Talks behind your back— yep, they do this a lot. They want to talk about why and how they reached that pedestal and question how you got there. Worst, they would always point out that they can always do it better than you do.

Loves to compete— rather than working as one, these people will consider everyone else as competition. They would always want to show others that they are good at what they do or even better than their colleagues. Don’t worry, you are good enough. You don’t have to stress it out.

Not open to suggestions— they might listen to your suggestions but won’t really consider doing these. Carry on and give your suggestions to those who are willing to listen and make these work.

No matter how hard these jealous people would try to put you down, always keep your focus on your personal and your team’s goals.

And, never retaliate. Just keep that positive glow in you and keep radiating for others. / dcb