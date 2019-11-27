Noted coach Jong Uichico heads SBP clinic in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Basketball coaches in Cebu will once again get a chance to further hone their skills under Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Coaches’ Academy head Jong Uichico.

Uichico will be heading the SBP Coaches Clinic Level 1.2 on December 14 to 15, 2019 at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

This is the second time that Uichico is conducting a basketball coaches clinic here in Cebu. He did the first edition last year.

Aside from teaching the basics and new trends of basketball coaching, coaches can also prepare questions on topics they want to learn about.

Registration fee is pegged at P1,000. However, those who will register early can avail of the early bird rate of P900 until December 7.

Those interested can pay during any MYBL-Cebu (CYBL) games held every Saturday at the old SHS campus in Mango Avenue. Payments can also be made at the SHS-AdC Canduman campus during office hours. /bmjo