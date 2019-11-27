30th SEAG: Cebuano athletes take inspiration from local support

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Tuesday night sendoff dinner made Cebuano athletes feel the much needed love and support that they will bring with them as they compete in the South East Asian Games (SEAG).

Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal and the dancesport pair of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Cañeda said they were very happy because the sendoff gave them added motivation as they compete in the biennial multi-sporting event.

“For me, kani na sendoff kay murag nakahatag sad namo ug kanang motivation ba nga dili lang diay kami, mura btaw ug wa mi nag-inusara as representing Cebu City and Philippines. At least murag naki-isa sad ang city government na magbuhat ug gathering for us athletes ba starting with thanksgiving Mass for safety. Na gather sad mi before musabang sa gubat,” said Tabal who will try to defend her gold medal.

(For me, this sendoff gives us an added motivation knowing that it is not only us who will be competing, that we are not alone in representing Cebu City and the Philippines. We are made to feel that the city government is one with us that is why they organized the gathering for athletes which started with a thanksgiving Mass for safety. They gathered us before we go into war.)

Aunzo and Cañeda said that the sendoff gave them the assurance that the Cebu City government is behind them as they compete for the first time in the 30th SEAG which the Philippines will be hosting from November 30 to December 11.

“More of motivation kanang something gani nga makapa spark sa game like starting sa game ba,” said Cañeda.

(More of motivation, something that gave us spark before the start of the game.)

“Kahibaw mi ba nga ang Cebu naa jud sa luyo namo,” added Aunzo.

(We know that Cebu is behind us, they got our backs.)

The Cebu City government through the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) organized the Tuesday night gathering. Mayor Edgardo Labella, Vice Mayor Mike Rama, CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco, CCSC Vice Chairman Lorenzo Chao Sy and Commissioners and City Councilors Dondon Hontiveros and Jessica Resch also came to show their support for Cebuano athletes.

While the sendoff was spearheaded by the Cebu City government, CCSC also invited other athletes coming from other parts of the province.

Tabal said it was the first time that a sendoff for the althletes was organized in Cebu. As practiced in the past, athletes would only gather after their respective events.

“Mas nindot ni siya karon na ing-ani kay mag-ilhanay mi. Usahay di mi mag-ilhanay sa duwa na mga taga Cebu pud diay,” said Tabal, who added that despite the event’s short notice, it was very effective.

(This is far better because we are able to get to know other Cebuanos (who will be competing in the SEAG.) Sometimes we are not given a chance to get to know the other Cebuano athletes.)

“We assure that we will continue to pray for you everyday during the tournament. Mag-ampo mi dili lang sa inyong kadaugan but para pud sa inyong kahimtang, sa inyong safety sa inyong pagda sa ngan sa atong pinalagangang dakbayan. (We will pray not only for your victory but also for your safety while you carry the carry the name of our city.) ,” said Mayor Labella in a speech which he delivered during the sendoff program.

Rama, for his part, reminded the SEAG-bound athletes of the need to always uphold their values more than the gold that they will bring home for Cebu.

Members of the CCSC grassroots program also presented a dance that depicted the life of a budding athlete until the time comes that they would already start to win the much coveted medal.

Also present during the gathering were World Archery Philippines Secretary General Rosendo “Dondon” Sombrio; dancesport tournament director Crisologo “Loloi” Rendon; Darlene dela Pisa, the mother of Daniela Reggie dela Pisa who will be competing in the rhythmic gymnastics of the SEAG for the first time; and Tabal’s long-time coach John Philip Dueñas. / dcb