Gaisano Grand Malls, is here to make your grand Christmas shopping even merrier!

The biggest and grandest sale event of the year is here as Gaisano Grand Malls gives you the “All Out Madness” Sale from November 29 to December 1!

Save as much as 70 percent OFF on great selections and discounted items.

Amazing deals, promos, and surprises await you in this 3-day sale event that will surely help you with those long list of gifts this holiday season.

Have the chance to grab your favorite items in twos because Gaisano Grand Malls also offers Buy 1 Take 1 steals! From pantry bundles to home essentials, you’ll find it all at the All Out Madness Sale!

You even have a chance to shop all night long on November 30 because they will be extending the sale until midnight.

So don’t forget to take your family and invite your whole barked for an even more memorable shopping experience!

Visit your nearest Gaisano Grand Malls branch and look for exciting promos and events!

Here are the list of participating branches:

Fiestamall

Mactan

Carcar

Liloan

Bacolod

Roxas

Calbayog

Antique

Citygate Buhangin

Panabo

Tagum

Koronadal

San Francisco

Ready your shopping lists because everyday is a savings day at the Gaisano Grand Malls!

To know more about the Gaisano Grand Malls’ All Out Madness Sale and for more events, follow them on Facebook @gaisanogrand.

Per DTI For Trade Permit No. R7-126, Series of 2019.