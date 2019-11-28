South Town Centre continues to deliver quality service at 5

South Town Centre, a leading lifestyle commercial centre located in Talisay City, is celebrating five years of delivering quality customer service to its loyal patrons today, November 28, 2019.

Located in Bulacao, Talisay City, South Town Centre is a three-storey commercial building which provides Cebuanos a place not just to shop but also to dine, relax and bond with their family and friends.

As it celebrates its fifth anniversary, the commercial centre recently held its annual search for Little Miss South Town Centre last November 23, 2019.

The pre-pageant and talent competition was also held on November 16, 2019.

Twelve charming and equally smart candidates competed in the pageant, whose goal is to develop the talents of the children and provide a venue where they can showcase these talents.

Marie Kate Rollins was crowned as Little Miss South Town Centre 2019 while Princess Kelly Adlaon was first runner up. Kiandra Antonette Dayanap settled for second runner up.

Little Miss South Town Centre 2019 is the third edition of the pageant.

South Town Centre also celebrated together with its patrons and gave out anniversary cupcakes as appreciation to its loyalty last November 24, 2019.

As an early Christmas gift, the mall also gave its tenants special edition golf umbrellas.

Customers with a single receipt purchase of P500 also had a chance to join South Town Centre’s Pick A Prize Promo that entitles them to draw one raffle stub for a chance to win an ecobag and a tumbler. This promo runs from November 16 to 30,2019.

Get updated with South Town Centre’s upcoming events and promos by following their official facebook page @southtowncentreofficial.