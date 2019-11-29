Nonong Araneta re-elected as Philippine Football Federation president
MANILA, Philippines—Mariano “Nonong” Araneta was re-elected as Philippine Football Federation president on Friday, November 29, 2019, during the 16th PFF Congress at Century Park Hotel in Manila.
A member of the FIFA Executive Council, Araneta bested Negros Occidental Football Association president Ricky Yanson, 23-12, in an election set against the backdrop of a crucial Southeast Asian Games match for both the men and women’s football teams.
Thirty-two regional football association heads casted their votes together with three newly-accepted clubs to the PFF in Ceres Negros, Kaya Iloilo and Stallion Laguna, Araneta heaved a sigh of relief after his 18th vote was counted.
M’lang, Cotabato vice-mayor Joselito Piñol was also re-elected vice-president, beating Percy Guarin.
It had been a challenging campaign for Araneta, who laid out his four-year plan recently highlighted by the three-year deal sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways to the Philippines Football League.
Yanson had criticized the PFF for a lack of age-group tournaments, with Araneta partly addressing those concerns by luring support from a global brand as well as local supporters particularly Ceres Negros FC.
“All the money we usually spend for the league will now be plowed back to age-group and youth tournaments,” said Araneta.
“Rest assured, we will do better and we will move on as one,” added Araneta as he extended his hand to Yanson in reconciliation.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.